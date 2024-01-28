Gohlke hits 8 from deep and scores season-high 27 points as Oakland downs Milwaukee 91-87 in 2OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jack Gohlke had season highs with 27 points and eight 3-pointers as Oakland beat Milwaukee 91-87 in overtime on Saturday night.

Gohlke hit a 3-pointer from deep with 33.9 seconds left in regulation that tied it 68-all that also marked his 1,000th career point. Erik Pratt then missed a pair of 3s for Milwaukee to force the extra period. Gohlke hit again from 3-point range late in the first overtime that knotted the game at 76 heading into the second OT.

Gohlke made his eighth 3-pointer to make it 87-83, and Trey Townsend and Blake Lampman each made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Gohlke shot 8 for 18 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League). Townsend scored 21 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 13 for 14 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Lampman had 17 points and finished 5 of 14 from 3-point range.

Kentrell Pullian led the way for the Panthers (10-11, 5-5) with 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Faizon Fields added 21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Milwaukee. Pratt finished with 16 points.

