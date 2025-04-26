Gary Trent Jr. makes most of chance to start, has 9 3s and 37 points to help Bucks beat Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. made the most of his rare chance to start.

Trent tied a franchise playoff record with nine 3-pointers and scored a playoff career-high 37 points to spark the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Trent, who started nine of the 74 games he played in this season, said he found out Thursday morning that he’d be starting.

“My mindset was just come in and get a win. Obviously, we know what it means if we would have lost this game,” Trent said. “Every day, every game, come in and make an impact on both ends.”

Trent swished two long-range shots to give the Bucks an early lead after they never led Tuesday while falling into a 2-0 hole.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr., center, looks to pass the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, left, and guard Andrew Nembhard, right, during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh

The veteran guard’s shooting kept the Bucks in the game in the first half, even after he departed briefly with a left shin contusion. But with his teammates struggling from the perimeter, Milwaukee left the court at halftime trailing by 10 with a restless crowd looking on.

Trent stayed hot in the second half as Milwaukee surged. He connected on three 3-pointers early in the third to pull the Bucks even at 62 and never slowed down as the frenzied capacity crowd chanted his name.

Trent finished 9 for 12 behind the arc to tie Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s Bucks mark for most 3-pointers in a postseason game.

“It’s really a blessing and a testament to my hard work and everything that I put into it,” Trent said. “I was a big fan of Ray Allen as a kid and watched him accomplish great things as a Buck.”

Backcourt mate Damian Lillard said he pushed the Bucks to sign Trent over the offseason because he doesn’t shy away from big moments.

“One thing I told the team when they were trying to get Gary here and I was trying to make that connection, I told them that he’s one of the most confident players I’ve played with,” Lillard said. “He’s an unshakeable guy. He’s very stubborn. He’s a guy that’s not going to fold up and when moments come, he’ll be there.”

Trent’s big game wasn’t unexpected to Lillard.

“When he has a performance like tonight, I know how much he really believes in himself,” he said. “This type of game doesn’t surprise me and it came at a time that we needed it.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who matched Trent with 37 points, said Trent made a difference on both ends of the court. The pair are the first Bucks teammates with 35 or more points in a playoff game.

“Incredible game by Gary, not just offensively, but defensively,” Antetokounmpo said. “He set the tone.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.