Fulks scores 23 as Milwaukee beats Akron 100-81

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 23 points as Milwaukee beat Akron 100-81 on Sunday.

Fulks had five rebounds and seven assists for the Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and five steals. Jamichael Stillwell had 17 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Zips (6-3) were led by Tavari Johnson, who posted 22 points and two steals. Nate Johnson added 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Akron. Sharron Young had 11 points and three steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Zips.

Milwaukee took the lead with 16:39 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 58-45 at halftime, with Erik Pratt racking up 14 points. Fulks scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Milwaukee went on to secure a victory, outscoring Akron by six points in the second half.

Milwaukee’s next game is Sunday against North Central (IL) at home, and Akron squares off against Yale on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.