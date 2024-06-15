Friedl and Candelario homer off Peralta as Reds edge Brewers 6-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Friedl went 3 for 5 with a homer and the Cincinnati Reds withstood a five-error performance and a ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night.

Jeimer Candelario also went deep for the Reds, who won for the ninth time in their last 11 games. William Contreras hit a solo shot for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

“Like I always say, no matter how you get the W, you want the W,” Candelario said.

The Brewers trailed 6-3 when Christian Yelich and Willy Adames opened the ninth inning with back-to-back singles off Alexis Díaz. The Brewers loaded the bases when Rhys Hoskins hit a slow roller that shortstop Elly De La Cruz mishandled for his third error of the night.

After Sal Frelick lined to second, Joey Ortiz walked to cut the lead to 6-4 and keep the bases loaded. Jackson Chourio then singled in a run, and pinch runner Jake Bauers attempted to score the tying run from second as right fielder Will Benson threw home.

Home plate umpire Will Little initially ruled Bauers safe, but the call was overruled when replays showed Bauers’ left hand hit catcher’s Tyler Stephenson’s glove before touching the plate.

“Just a great play all around,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Will charging, very aggressive, obviously made a great play. That was the game. The tag at the plate, that’s a really tough play for a catcher, especially in that situation, being able to hold on to the ball long enough to get the out.”

With the potential tying run on third and winning run on second, Blake Perkins then popped up a bunt that Díaz caught to convert his 15th save in 17 opportunities.

Perkins said after the game that “I think I kind of let the moment get a little bit too big for me.”

“Listen, no one is more disappointed in the outcome of the events than me,” Perkins said. “I guess the best way to put it is I know the guys behind me are statistically better hitters. And I thought it would be a surprise to them and I thought it would be a higher-percentage for me, and just me in general. We’ve got someone who’s fast at third with a big lead. I just was trying not to be the hero, I guess is the best way to put it, and obviously it was a mistake.”

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (4-4) entered Friday having thrown 17 2/3 straight scoreless innings against the Reds. Peralta extended the streak to 19 2/3 innings on Friday before Friedl’s homer broke a scoreless tie in the third.

The Reds hit Peralta hard the rest of the night. Peralta worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed a season-high six runs and a career-high 10 hits while striking out six and walking one.

Over his last three starts, Peralta has allowed 13 runs — 12 earned — over 13 2/3 innings and his ERA has climbed from 3.61 to 4.38.

“This game is about results, and that’s what I am not having right now,” Peralta said. “I just have to keep forcing, keep going, keep working. The most important thing for me is that I’m healthy. You have to move forward to the next one.”

Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene (5-2) struck out five, walked five and allowed three hits and two runs in five innings.

Milwaukee stayed in the game by scoring unearned runs in the fifth and sixth. De La Cruz committed two errors on one play in the fifth, and Candelario did the same in the sixth.

The Reds recalled OF/1B Nick Martini from Triple-A Louisville. OF Blake Dunn has been optioned to Louisville.

Brewers RHP Jakob Junis (right shoulder) will pitch a second simulated game Monday in Arizona. Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell (left index finger) went 1 of 4 on Friday in a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28) pitches for the Reds and RHP Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19) starts for the Brewers when this series continues Saturday.

