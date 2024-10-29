Former Commanders first-round pick Jamin Davis joins Packers’ practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Linebacker Jamin Davis has joined the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad a week after the 2021 first-round draft pick was released by the Washington Commanders.

The Packers announced Tuesday they had added Davis to their practice squad and had released linebacker Chris Russell from their practice squad.

Washington selected Davis out of Kentucky with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He made 36 starts for the Commanders from 2021-23 but saw his playing time dip this season as Washington introduced a new regime with general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn.

Davis, 25, made 13 tackles in five games before getting released on Oct. 22. The Commanders had tried to move him to defensive end.

Davis’ most productive season came in 2022, when he had 104 tackles. He had three sacks each in 2022 and 2023.

