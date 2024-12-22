Erik Pratt scores 20 as Milwaukee defeats North Central College 92-57

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Erik Pratt had 20 points to help Milwaukee defeat North Central College 92-57 on Sunday.

Pratt shot 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (9-4). Jamichael Stillwell scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Learic Davis had 12 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Sean Molloy, who finished with eight points. James Bullock and Drew Gaston scored seven each.

