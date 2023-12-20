Eric Haase agrees to deal with Brewers as they attempt to add catching depth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Catcher Eric Haase and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old hit .201 with a .247 on-base percentage, four homers, 26 RBIs and four steals in 89 games with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians last season. He played 86 games for Detroit and three for Cleveland.

Haase batted .254 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 110 games for Detroit in 2022 and .231 with 22 homers and 26 RBIs in 98 games with the Tigers in 2021.

The Brewers were seeking a backup catcher as they attempt to replace Victor Caratini, who signed a $12 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros. Haase also played 23 games in left field last season.

Milwaukee returns William Contreras as its starting catcher after he hit .289 with 17 homers, 78 RBIs and an .825 OPS.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.