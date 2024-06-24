Ed Policy to take over as Packers president and CEO after Mark Murphy’s retirement next summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy will take over as the team’s president and CEO next year following the retirement of Mark Murphy. Policy is the son of former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns president Carmen Policy. He will assume his new role when the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise holds its shareholders meeting in July 2025. Murphy has been the Packers president and CEO since 2008. He reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 in July 2025.

