Driver in vehicle-train crash in Dunn County dies of injuries

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a train on Dec. 12 has died of his injuries from the wreck.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, the sheriff’s officer learned that 80-year-old Gregory Allen Nerbovig of Eau Clair, Wisconsin, had died from his injuries suffered in a crash with a train.

The sheriff’s office said the initial crash occurred on Dec. 12 when Nerbovig failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign at a railroad crossing at the 970th Street and US Highway 12 intersection in Elk Mound.

The train crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle, injuring Nerbovig, who had been driving with two juveniles at the time of the incident.

The juveniles were driven to the hospital in a private car while Nerbovig was flown to the hospital.