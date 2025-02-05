Driver arrested after crashing into a bus in Dunn County

A driver has been arrested in Dunn County, Wisconsin, after she reportedly rear-ended a bus while under the influence.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the town of Spring Brook just after 7 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a school bus was stopped at the intersection of Cty Tk East and 998th Street with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing in order to pick up students.

While doing so, the bus was reportedly hit from behind by an eastbound SUV.

At the time of the crash, 18 students were on the bus, with other students outside waiting to get in. Luckily, authorities said no one was injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Ashley Harp of Eau Claire, was arrested for driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.