Dolphins OT Armstead, Packers C Myers and Packers LB McDuffie all available for Thursday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead and Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers are both available to play Thursday night after they had been listed as questionable on an injury report a day earlier.

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) also is active after being listed as questionable. Armstead has been dealing with a knee issue, while Myers has a pectoral injury.

The Dolphins already had announced Wednesday that linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) wouldn’t play Thursday. Fuller is missing his third straight game.

Miami placed Bowser on injured reserve Thursday and activated quarterback Tyler Huntley from injured reserve. The Dolphins also promoted long snapper Zach Triner to the active roster for the game.

Huntley is inactive for Thursday’s game but is the Dolphins’ emergency third quarterback. Other inactive Dolphins are cornerback Ethan Bonner, tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) with an interruption by Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Ludtke

The Packers announced Wednesday that cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) wouldn’t be available Thursday. This will be the second straight game that Alexander and Cooper have missed.

Green Bay’s only other inactive player is offensive lineman Jacob Monk.

