Dodgers’ Walker Buehler returns from IL, struggles to regain All-Star form in start vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After missing the entire 2023 season to recover from Tommy John surgery, Walker Buehler wants to regain his All-Star form and help the Los Angeles Dodgers in their playoff push.

But his results this season show he still has a long way to go.

Buehler came off the injured list Wednesday after missing nearly two months with right hip inflammation, but he couldn’t protect an early 3-0 lead as the Dodgers fell 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-time All-Star struck out three but walked four batters and allowed three hits and four runs — one earned — over 3 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Buehler owns a 1-4 record and a 5.58 ERA in nine starts this season.

“I feel closer than I did a couple months ago, but as I’ve said, at the end of the day, there’s a standard of performing here, and I’m very aware of where I’m kind of at in that standard,” Buehler said. “Keep plugging away. ‘Wish’ isn’t the right word, or ‘hope,’ but keep hopefully doing the right things and it will come together.”

Buehler finished ninth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting in 2019 and fourth two years later, earning All-Star Game selections each of those seasons. But his 2022 season ended in June as he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. He missed all of last season while recovering.

He was inconsistent in eight starts this year before his hip injury put him back on the injured list. Now he’s trying to regain the form he showed before his elbow issues.

“I’ve been out a long time but also been healthy and throwing a long time, so there’s not a ton of excuses I have for it other than I keep trying this and that and this and that and haven’t found kind of what sticks,” Buehler said.

His performance Wednesday exemplified his recent struggles.

Buehler walked the first three batters he faced. He worked his way out of that inning without allowing any runs thanks to a big assist from center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who caught a fly ball from William Contreras and made a 99-mph throw to the plate to retire Brice Turang and complete a double play.

But he gave up three runs the next inning as the Brewers tied the game. Jake Bauers led off the second with a homer to right when Buehler attempted to throw a pitch down and away but got it up and in.

“Just from the eye test, he was out of sync tonight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I think his throw was inconsistent and obviously the delivery inconsistent. He didn’t get strike one very often tonight. He was working behind hitters. Then you’re trying to find your way back into counts. It’s hard to live like that.”

Buehler knows that all too well.

“There’s just too many misfires,” Buehler said. “There’s just too many holes in my delivery in terms of where little things can go wrong.”

This was Buehler’s first major league appearance since June 18 due to his hip issue. In three rehabilitation appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Buehler allowed nine earned runs over 12 2/3 innings.

The NL West-leading Dodgers would love to see Buehler regain his peak form as they try to withstand all the injuries that have cut into their pitching depth this season. The latest setback came with Tuesday’s announcement that River Ryan will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

Buehler sees signs of progress. He sees himself faring better in warmups and bullpen sessions. Now he needs to translate that to game situations.

“He’s still searching,” Roberts said.

