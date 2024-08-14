Dodgers’ Walker Buehler comes off IL to start Wednesday’s game vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler returned from the injured list to start the NL West leaders’ Wednesday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Buehler hadn’t pitched since June 19 due to right hip inflammation. The two-time All-Star has gone 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA in eight starts this year after missing the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In three rehabilitation appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Buehler allowed nine earned runs over 12 2/3 innings. He struck out five while allowing one run, one hit and three walks over 5 1/3 innings on Thursday.

The Dodgers made room for Buehler by optioning right-hander Landon Knack, who had gone 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 appearances.

Buehler’s return comes at an ideal time for the Dodgers, who have been dealing with injuries to their starting rotation all season. The latest setback came with Tuesday’s announcement that River Ryan will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

The Dodgers entered Wednesday’s action with a 71-49 record that matched the Cleveland Guardians for the best in the majors.

