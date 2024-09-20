Diamondbacks activate OF Lourdes Gurriel from injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel is back to assist the Arizona Diamondbacks in their playoff push.

The Diamondbacks reinstated Gurriel from the 10-day injured list Friday and designated infielder Luis Guillorme for assignment. Gurriel was batting fifth and playing left field in Arizona’s game at Milwaukee.

He hadn’t played for the Diamondbacks since Sept. 1 due to a calf issue.

“Getting Lourdes here is a big boost for us,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Pavin (Smith’s) been swinging the bat really well for us in his absence. I’m going to be creative in continuing to give him some opportunities. But Lourdes is a great player, a really good hitter and a really positive influence defensively and offensively.”

Gurriel, 30, entered Friday batting .274 with a .316 on-base percentage, .428 slugging percentage, 17 homers, 70 RBIs and seven steals in 125 games. He had a .772 OPS last year while helping the Diamondbacks reach the World Series.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin

The defending NL champion Diamondbacks still have work to do as they look to return to the playoffs. The Diamondbacks entered Friday tied with the New York Mets for the second wild-card spot, with both teams two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves. Both the Mets and Braves hold tiebreaker advantages over the Diamondbacks.

Guillorme, who turns 30 on Sept. 27, was batting .162 with a .347 on-base percentage, no homers, four RBIs and three steals in 18 games.

He played with the Braves and Los Angeles Angels this season before joining the Diamondbacks. Guillorme’s combined 2024 statistics with all three teams include a .205 batting average, .301 on-base percentage, no homers, 10 RBIs and four steals in 77 games.

