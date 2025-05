Cubs’ Shota Imanaga leaves after straining his hamstring while attempting to complete a double play

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga left Sunday’s game at Milwaukee after straining his left hamstring while running toward first base on a potential double play in the sixth inning.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with one out in a scoreless game when Christian Yelich hit a grounder toward first baseman Michael Busch. Imanaga left the mound to try to help complete a 1-6-3 double play, but he was in clear discomfort as he headed toward first base.

After Yelich beat the throw to first, Imanaga grabbed the back of his left leg. After Cubs officials checked on Imanaga and removed him from the game, the pitcher walked with a clear limp as he headed to the dugout.

The Cubs later announced Imanaga had a strained left hamstring.

Imanaga left his previous start with leg cramps after pitching five innings in a 9-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He was charged with two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Brewers.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga prepares to pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps

