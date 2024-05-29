Cubs rookie Ben Brown has held Brewers hitless through 7 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Ben Brown has held the Milwaukee Brewers without a hit through the first seven innings of their game Tuesday night.

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger preserved the no-hitter — as well as Chicago’s 1-0 lead — by reaching over the wall in right-center to rob Willy Adames of a homer with one out in the seventh.

Brown then struck out Jake Bauers to end the inning.

Brown is making his 13th career appearance and sixth start. He has thrown 93 pitches while recording a career-high 10 strikeouts and two walks.

He hadn’t worked more than six innings or thrown more than 89 pitches in any of his previous outings.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

The only run of the game came on Michael Busch’s leadoff homer against Freddy Peralta in the third inning.

Brown didn’t allow a single base runner until Bauers drew a one-out walk and Sal Frelick got a two-out walk in the fifth. Jackson Chourio grounded out to end the threat.

Before Bellinger’s big catch of Adames’ drive, the closest the Brewers came to a hit was when Christian Yelich ended the fourth inning with a fly ball that right fielder Mike Tauchman caught on the warning track.

The Cubs’ last no-hitter came on June 24, 2021, when Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. One year earlier, Chicago’s Alec Mills threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 triumph at Milwaukee while making his 15th career start.

Brown’s sparkling performance continues the Brewers’ run of futility against Cubs starting pitchers. The Brewers entered Tuesday having not scored a single run in 25 1/3 innings against Cubs starters. Milwaukee still has split the first four matchups in the season series by delivering against Chicago’s bullpen.

