Crowl scores 36, Wisconsin tops Bradley 81-62 in NIT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored a career-high 36 points and Wisconsin cruised to an 81-62 victory over Bradley on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

Crowl buried 12 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and all seven of his free throws for the second-seeded Badgers, who advance to play No. 3 seed Liberty in the second round. Crowl, a junior, topped his previous high by 11 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Max Klesmit totaled 16 points and three steals, while Connor Essegian was 9 of 9 at the foul line and scored 14.

Rienk Mast scored 14 points to lead the Braves (25-10). Zek Montgomery added 12 points.

Crowl scored 19 points in the first half to guide the Badgers to 40-35 lead at halftime. Crowl scored 17 in the second half and Klesmit added 13 to help Wisconsin pull away.

