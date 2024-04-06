Contreras’ bases-loaded walk off Muñoz brings home winning run as Brewers edge Mariners, 6-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrés Muñoz walked four batters in the ninth inning to bring home the winning run in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

After the Mariners scored twice in the top of the inning to tie it, Muñoz (0-1) opened the bottom half by walking Sal Frelick, Jake Bauers and Brice Turang to load the bases.

After Jackson Chourio struck out looking, William Contreras walked on a 3-1 pitch that was ruled just off the outside corner to score Frelick. Muñoz had never walked more than two batters in a game before Friday.

“They earned it because they took the close pitches, and we didn’t get any calls,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Very uncharacteristic of Muney. Muney usually goes in and fills up the strike zone, both with the slider and the fastball. Just wasn’t able to do it.”

During that winning rally, the Brewers took many pitchers that were right around the corners and got ruled as balls. Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised plate umpire Derek Thomas afterward while noting his strike zone was tighter than most.

“You have a young umpire who was very good tonight — very good — very tight,” Murphy said. “He was more tight than other umpires. Some of the young guys have that, where they’re calling it you know, like, nothing on the corner. I thought he did a really good job. Muñoz was close but not there. Very frustrating I’m sure for the other team, but credit to our guys for having good at bats.”

Former Brewers infielder Luis Urías contributed to the tying rally in his first game against his old team.

Dylan Moore and Samad Taylor opened the ninth with back-to-back singles off Abner Uribe (1-0). Urías, who played for the Brewers from 2020-23, followed with a ground-rule double. One out later, Julio Rodríguez grounded to short to bring home Taylor with the tying run.

It was the first blown save in four opportunities for Uribe, who is filling in as the Brewers’ closer with two-time NL reliever of the year Devin Williams expected to miss the first half of the season due to stress fractures in his back.

Willy Adames, Oliver Dunn and Christian Yelich hit solo homers off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert.

“So far, we’ve played a lot of tight baseball games,” Dunn said. “I think it’s something we’re good at. Over the course of the year, I think we’re going to end up being one of the teams that’s super-good in those close games.”

The Mariners had rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to tie it in the sixth off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, who had held Seattle scoreless for the first five innings.

Yelich put Milwaukee back in front when he led off the bottom of the sixth with his third homer of the season, a 431-foot blast deep into the second deck of the right-field seats. Milwaukee added an insurance run in the eighth on Dunn’s two-out RBI single.

Gilbert allowed four runs and five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Peralta also struck out seven while giving up three runs, four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

Mariners: IF Ty France was placed on the paternity list. The Mariners recalled IF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (shoulder) threw 55 pitches and worked three innings in a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville. He allowed one run and two hits while striking out three and walking two.

RHP Bryce Miller (0-1, 7.20 ERA ) was set to start Saturday night for the Mariners against Brewers LHP DL Hall (0-0, 4.50).

