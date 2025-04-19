Christian Yelich drives in 3 runs in Brewers’ 5-3 win over Athletics

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich drove in three runs and Caleb Durbin had two hits in his major league debut to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Freddy Peralta (2-1) threw 93 pitches and allowed seven hits in five shutout innings for the Brewers.

Jackson Chourio had an RBI double before scoring on a single by Yelich to put the Brewers up 2-0 in the fourth off Athletics starter J.T. Ginn (1-1).

Brice Turang had a two-out single, stole second and scored on a base hit by Yelich to make it 3-0 in the fifth.

JJ Bleday drew a walk off Nick Mears and scored on a forceout by Gio Urshela to get the A’s within two in the sixth.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta reacts after the final out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps Milwaukee Brewers' Caleb Durbin, right, reacts with Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta after catching a foul ball hit by Athletics' Lawrence Butler during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps Previous Next

Durbin led off with a single in the seventh and scored his first run on a groundout by Yelich.

Bryan Hudson allowed two runs in the ninth before Trevor Megill got the final two outs for his second save.

Ginn gave up three runs on four hits, pitching 4 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Key moment

Bryan Hudson issued a pair of walks before Brent Rooker doubled in a run to get MLB home run leader Tyler Soderstrom — with nine — to the plate as the tying run. Megill entered and retired Soderstrom on a sacrifice fly before striking out Shea Langeliers for the Brewers’ third straight win.

Key stat

Brewers 3B Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra had an MLB-worst .188 on-base percentage and the second worst OPS at .429. Dunn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville before the game in favor of Durbin, who was acquired from the Yankees in the Devin Williams trade.

Up next

RHP Luis Severino (0-3, 4.01 ERA) starts for the Athletics against Brewers rookie RHP Chad Patrick (1-0, 1.76) on Saturday night.

