Chourio hits 3-run homer and Brewers win 6-3 to hand White Sox their 11th straight defeat

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers extended Chicago’s slide to a season-high 11 games Sunday with a 6-3 victory over the White Sox.

Gary Sánchez had a two-run single and left fielder Christian Yelich threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth inning as the NL Central leaders completed a three-game sweep. Milwaukee (36-23) has won four in a row and seven of nine to move a season-best 13 games above .500.

Chicago has dropped 15 of 16 and owns the worst record in the majors at 15-45. Paul DeJong homered and drove in two runs for the White Sox, who are on the longest losing streak in the big leagues this year.

Freddy Peralta (4-3) struck out seven over five innings for his first win since April 30 against Tampa Bay.

Batting ninth, Chourio sent a first-pitch slider from starter Nick Nastrini (0-5) into the second level of seats in left field for the prized rookie’s sixth home run. The drive followed an RBI double by Jake Bauers and gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead in the second.

DeJong hit a solo homer in the fourth, trimming it to 4-3.

Chicago threatened with one out in the eighth but failed to score when Yelich caught Corey Julks’ flyball and fired a strike to catcher William Contreras to nail Tommy Pham at the plate and preserve the one-run lead.

Sánchez blooped a base hit off John Brebbia with the bases loaded in the bottom half to make it 6-3.

Peralta was 0-3 in his previous five starts and struggled through the first when the White Sox pushed across two runs on three consecutive hits and DeJong’s sacrifice fly. Peralta retired the next seven batters before DeJong connected on a 1-2 fastball in the fourth for his ninth home run.

Peralta allowed three runs on four hits and a walk. Enoli Paredes picked up his first major league save with two innings of scoreless relief.

Nastrini gave up four runs and three hits over four innings in his fifth start.

Chicago center fielder Dominic Fletcher robbed Contreras of a three-run homer in the seventh with a leaping catch at the wall in right-center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Andrew Benintendi (left achilles tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He was batting .195 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 51 games. OF Oscar Colás was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and started in right field. He was hitting .244 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 46 games. … 1B Andrew Vaughn missed his third consecutive game with a finger strain sustained while sliding into third base Wednesday against Toronto.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.50 ERA) opens a two-game series Tuesday against LHP Shota Imanaga (5-1, 1.86) and the crosstown-rival Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Brewers: Begin a three-game series Monday in Philadelphia against RHP Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.32 ERA) and the NL East-leading Phillies. Milwaukee had not announced a scheduled starter.

