Cards K Matt Prater out for 2nd straight game. Packers WR Watson and CB Alexander are active

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss a second straight game Sunday against Green Bay, while the Packers welcome back wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that Prater is inactive for the game because of a knee injury that also prevented him from playing in their 24-23 victory at San Francisco last week. Chad Ryland was promoted from the practice squad for a second straight week to kick in Prater’s place.

Prater went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts in the 49ers game, including a 35-yarder that put the Cardinals ahead for good with 1:37 left. His lone miss was blocked and returned for a 49ers touchdown.

The Packers (3-2) announced that Alexander and Watson are both active for Sunday’s game. Alexander was dealing with a groin issue and had missed two games. Watson sat out the Packers’ 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Inactive players for the Packers include defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Travis Glover, tight end John FitzPatrick and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. This will be the second straight game Wyatt has missed as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his 51-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin

Joining Prater on the Cardinals’ inactive list are cornerback Darren Hall, linebackers Victor Dimukeje and Xavier Thomas and tight end Travis Vokolek.

