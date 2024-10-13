Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves game against Packers because of a concussion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday’s game because of a concussion after his head hit the thigh of Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

Harrison tried to get up after the second-quarter incompletion, but appeared to stumble. He then headed into the injury tent on the sideline and eventually walked into the tunnel. Early in the second half, the Cardinals ruled him out for the game.

“He ended up like hitting my leg,” McDuffie said after the Packers’ 34-13 victory. “I went to go tackle him, and he kind of like ducked and ended up hitting my quad. It was a weird play.”

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game that he was unsure about the severity of Harrison’s injury.

Harrison has 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals, who selected him out of Ohio State with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Other Cardinals to get injured in Sunday’s game included linebacker Kyzir White (knee), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (stinger), safety Joey Blount (hamstring), left guard Evan Brown (ankle) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck).

