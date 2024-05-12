Cardinals rally after ejections of Marmol and Descalso to snap 7-game skid by beating Brewers 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Siani doubled home the go-ahead run, Paul Goldschmidt homered to break out of his slump and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 and snap a seven-game skid on Sunday.

Goldschmidt had gone 1 of 34 in May until he led off the fifth inning with just his third homer of the season, a drive to center off Bryse Wilson. Goldschmidt also hit a game-tying, two-out RBI single in the sixth against Jared Koenig as the Cardinals erased an early three-run deficit.

“Today really was a complete team effort,” Goldschmidt said. “It took so many different guys. Really, that’s what it’s going to take for us this whole year. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

The game was tied 3-all in the seventh when St. Louis’ Iván Herrera hit a leadoff single against Elvis Peguero (4-1). Two outs later, Siani doubled off the top of the wall in right-center to bring home Herrera before getting thrown out attempting to reach third.

Siani’s double was his second career extra-base hit and came on his 89th at bat.

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected in the third inning by home-plate umpire Alan Porter after first-base umpire Sean Barber missed a pair of calls that both got overruled after the Cardinals called for replay reviews. One of the reviews came in the bottom of the second, and the other was in the top of the third.

The Cardinals also got a tough call as the Brewers built a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Rhys Hoskins drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch from Miles Mikolas that was ruled to be just high.

Marmol said after the game he was merely trying to fire up his team and didn’t have a problem with the umpiring crew.

“Alan Porter and Sean Barber are good umpires,” Marmol said. “That had more to do with getting something going. Those guys do a nice job. Their job is tough. But at times, you’ve just got to — a little skid — get something going. I don’t have anything against that group.”

After allowing three runs and throwing 42 pitches in the first inning, Mikolas (3-5) needed just 53 more pitches to hold Milwaukee scoreless over the next five frames. JoJo Romero, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley combined for three innings of scoreless relief.

Helsley worked the ninth for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

William Contreras, Gary Sánchez and Christian Yelich each had two hits for the Brewers, who were seeking to sweep a four-game series from the Cardinals for just the third time ever. The Brewers had won their last eight meetings with the Cardinals dating to last season, which represented their longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry.

“Offensively and pitching, whatever, it just wasn’t a great ballgame for us,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Wilson entered the day having allowed one run over 12 innings in his last two starts, but he struggled with control issues Sunday. He struck out one and allowed two runs, five hits and five walks in four innings.

The Cardinals won despite leaving 13 men on base. They went 4 for 35 with runners in scoring position this series, including 2 of 14 on Sunday.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) will have an injection and won’t throw for the next week. Matz last pitched in a game on April 30.

Brewers: RHP Taylor Clarke (right knee) has been sent to Triple-A Nashville for a rehabilitation assignment. Clarke still hasn’t appeared in a game this season.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Begin a three-game road series with the Los Angeles Angels. The scheduled starters for Monday’s opener are LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 3.54 ERA) for the Cardinals and RHP José Soriano (1-4, 4.32) for the Angels.

Brewers: Stay home to start a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Monday’s starting pitchers are RHP Colin Rea (3-0, 3.29) for the Brewers and RHP Mitch Keller (3-3, 4.41) for the Pirates.

