Bucks say Damian Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is taking blood-thinning medication after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

The Bucks provided the update on the seven-time all-NBA guard’s status without offering a target date for his potential return. Lillard has missed the Bucks’ last three contests and already has been ruled out for their Wednesday game at Denver.

Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel.

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

The Bucks said Lillard’s medication has stabilized the thrombosis and that he will continue with regular testing.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.