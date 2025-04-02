Bucks post highest single-game field-goal percentage by any team in 21st century

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo told his Milwaukee Bucks teammates they were fighting for their lives.

They responded by shooting for the highest single-game percentage by any team this century.

Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid by shooting a franchise-record 68.9% (51 of 74) from the floor in a 133-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. No team had shot for that high a percentage in a game since March 13, 1998, when the Los Angeles Clippers shot 69.3% (61 of 88) in a 152-120 triumph over the Toronto Raptors.

“I kept saying to my teammates, ‘We’re fighting for our lives. We’re fighting for our lives,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. “They think I’m joking, but I’m not joking. We’re fighting for our lives right here. Every win counts.”

The Bucks are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and on track for their lowest playoff seed since 2018. They were coming off a 145-124 loss to Atlanta in which they allowed the most points they’d given up all season. They don’t know when — or if — seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard will return from the deep vein thrombosis in his right calf that has him taking blood-thinning medication.

Milwaukee Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) puts up a shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps

So they needed a win badly. They responded by making shot after shot.

Each of the eight Bucks who took the floor Tuesday shot at least 50%. Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 11 assists and six rebounds while shooting 12 of 18, but he wasn’t a one-man gang.

Ryan Rollins shot 8 of 10 overall and 5 of 7 from 3-point range while scoring 23 points. Brook Lopez celebrated his 37th birthday by shooting 10 of 13 and scoring 22 points. The Bucks made a season-high 58.6% of their 3-point attempts (17 of 29).

“I think we were a bit disappointed in our offense the past few games,” Lopez said. “I think we got back to moving it, sharing it, trusting it, really taking advantage of our size in transition, getting the ball into the paint and just playing off that.”

Antetokounmpo, as usual, led the way.

“I knew coming into this game, whenever I see cracks, I’ve got to take them because I’m not going to have a lot of opportunities to be aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said. “When I don’t have cracks, probably somebody’s going to be wide open, so I’ve just got to look to the right or the left of me and make the right play.”

As well as the Bucks shot the ball, they nearly blew a 21-point, second-half advantage. Phoenix had reduced the margin to four points before Rollins hit a 3-pointer with 1:09 left to get the Bucks out of danger.

Phoenix stayed close because Milwaukee committed 20 turnovers. The Suns took 18 more shots than the Bucks and outscored them 24-3 in second-chance points.

“My gut is they had one of those nights,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought defensively our effort, our (will to) compete was at a very high level. … The basket was big for them tonight.”

The Bucks followed a similar script Sunday, when they shot 69% in the first half but still trailed 82-75 at the break because of their eight turnovers and struggles on defense.

“We’re so close to being an incredible offensive team,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “We shoot 70% the first half the other night. We shot 68.9 tonight. If we can rebound the ball and take care of the ball, we’ve got a chance to break out and make a hell of a run here. We really do.”

At least this time, the Bucks found a way to win — even if it took a record performance.

“I definitely needed a win,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think when you win, you enjoy your sleep better. You enjoy your food better. You enjoy spending time with your kids and everything better. You enjoy interacting with your teammates more. I’m a sore loser. I’m not going to lie. We definitely needed a win.”

