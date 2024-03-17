Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out with hamstring soreness vs. Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of left hamstring soreness.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The Bucks were bolstered by the return of forward Khris Middleton, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the past 16 games with a sprained left ankle.

Philadelphia 76ers' Mo Bamba knocks the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 114-105. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

