Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out against Nets due to sore right hand

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks’ 134-123 victory at Orlando on Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. The two-time MVP originally was listed as probable for Thursday’s game but was downgraded to out on a later injury report that cited his hand.

The Nets also weren’t close to full strength.

Brooklyn’s injury report listed Nic Claxton (right thumb sprain/left Achilles tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cam Johnson (right knee soreness), Royce O’Neale (left knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (left back/knee soreness) as out for Thursday’s game.

Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15.

