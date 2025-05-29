Brewers send Joel Payamps outright to Triple-A Nashville after he clears waivers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-handed reliever Joel Payamps cleared waivers and was sent outright to the minor leagues on Thursday, a week after the Milwaukee Brewers had designated him for assignment.

Payamps, 31, will report to the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

After playing a key role in Milwaukee’s bullpen the last two years while helping the Brewers win back-to-back NL Central titles, Payamps has struggled this season. He has gone 0-1 with one save and an 8.35 ERA in 23 appearances while striking out 16 batters over 18 1/3 innings.

Payamps went 3-7 with a 3.05 ERA and six saves in 68 games last year. He was 7-5 with a 2.55 ERA and three saves in 69 appearances in 2023.

He also has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-20), Toronto Blue Jays (2021), Kansas City Royals (2022) and Oakland Athletics (2022). He owns a 14-22 record with a 3.41 ERA and 10 saves in 242 career appearances, all but one in relief.

