Brewers place starter Jakob Junis on injured list, recall former top-prospect Aaron Ashby

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed starting pitcher Jakob Junis on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement, retroactive to Wednesday.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby, at one time a top prospect in organization, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will take Junis’ spot in the rotation. Ashby will likely take the mound Monday in Cincinnati, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Junis said he felt tightness in his right shoulder early in his start Tuesday in the Brewers’ home opener against Minnesota.

“It started bothering me after the second inning a little bit,” Junis said Saturday. “It just progressively got a little more intense. That was a telltale sign to say something.”

Imaging tests showed no structural damage.

“This is precautionary,” Murphy said. “It’s the prudent thing to do. I think it’ll be a short stint.”

Ashby had left shoulder surgery last April. He made one start at Nashville this season, giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.

