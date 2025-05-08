Brewers option Elvin Rodríguez to minors and send Aaron Civale on rehab assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-hander Elvin Rodríguez to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, one day after he allowed six runs over 3 1/3 innings of relief in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

Rodríguez, 27, has an 0-2 record and 8.68 ERA in six appearances with Milwaukee this season. He has allowed seven homers in 18 2/3 innings.

While 10 other NL pitchers also had given up at least seven homers this season heading into Thursday’s games, each of the others had pitched at least 28 innings.

The Brewers also announced Thursday that right-hander Aaron Civale has been sent to Nashville for a rehabilitation assignment as he recovers from a strained left hamstring.

Civale has been on the injured list since making his lone appearance of the season in a 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees on March 30.

