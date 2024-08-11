Brewers’ DL Hall comes off injured list for first time since April to start Sunday vs the Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander DL Hall was activated in time to start the game on Sunday with the Cincinnati Reds after spending nearly four months on the injured list.

Hall went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in just four appearances with Milwaukee before hurting his left knee while fielding a bunt on April 20. He went on the injured list the next day.

The Brewers acquired Hall along with third baseman Joey Ortiz and a 2024 competitive balance pick in the trade that sent 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

“He was a factor with the Orioles last year in the playoffs pitching out of the pen,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “We knew what kind of arm he had and we knew the potential he had, so we were really excited. To have him go through the adversity he went through has been difficult.”

Hall, who turns 26 on Sept. 19, had a number of setbacks in his recovery that delayed his return.

He aggravated his knee injury during a rehabilitation appearance in May. Then a line drive went off his left forearm last month while he was pitching for Triple-A Nashville.

Now he’s back and brings plenty of versatility with his ability to start or pitch in relief. He had gone 0-1 with a 2.87 ERA while pitching 31 1/3 innings in 12 starts with Nashville this year.

Hall was 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in 18 relief appearances with Baltimore last season. He struck out six batters over 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the Orioles’ AL Division Series loss to Texas.

Murphy also noted that Hall still has minor league options remaining, which could come in handy as the NL Central-leading Brewers arrange their pitching staff when relievers Bryan Hudson and Trevor Megill eventually come off the injured list. Hudson last pitched for Milwaukee on July 23 and appears on the verge of returning from a left oblique injury.

In other moves Sunday, the Brewers placed left-hander Hoby Milner on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement and transferred right-hander Enoli Paredes to the 60-day injured list. Milner’s move is retroactive to Friday.

