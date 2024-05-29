Brewers closer Trevor Megill hopes to avoid a stint on injured list after being struck by line drive

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill said Wednesday he hopes to avoid a stint on the injured list, one day after being struck on his pitching arm by a line drive.

Mike Tauchman of the Chicago Cubs hit a go-ahead single in a five-run 10th inning that bounced off Megill’s arm in a 6-3 win over the Brewers. The 99.4-mph shot hit Megill on the right forearm, and the pitcher reacted in obvious pain and headed straight to the dugout.

“It’s just a bruise,” Megill said before Wednesday’s game against the Cubs. “I just got hit by a ball and it hurt. Right on the forearm, the meaty spot.”

X-rays revealed no fracture to Megill’s arm, but there was concern that the 30-year-old right-hander could be sidelined for an extended period.

“It could be a lot worse,” Megill said. “Now, I just have to throw and go through the process and be back sooner rather than later.”

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill leaves the game after being hit with a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Megill said he took a similar hit in college, but this time had a more exit velocity.

Megill has eight saves in nine chances since moving into the closer’s role for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

“It sounds like he’s got a chance to be back without going on the IL,” manager Pat Murphy said. “Not for certain, but we’ll take a look at it for a couple days. It’s a scary thing. Those balls are being hit really hard. We dodged a bullet.”

