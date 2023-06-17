Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers pitcher Wade Miley and designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker were reinstated from the injured list on Saturday before Milwaukee’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miley is scheduled to start Saturday after missing a month with a lat strain. Winker hasn’t played since May 27 because of a cervical strain.

In other moves, the Brewers optioned right-hander Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville and designated first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment.

The Brewers are hoping Winker regained his power during his rehabilitation assignment in Nashville.

Winker, 29, averaged 16.5 home runs per season from 2019-22 — including a career-high 24 with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021 — but he hadn’t gone deep in 39 games with Milwaukee before his neck injury. He was hitting .204 and had only three extra-base hits, all doubles.

He homered three times in seven games with Nashville and had a .500 on-base percentage.

Miley, 36, had been one of Milwaukee’s most reliable starting pitchers before his injury. The left-hander has a 3-2 record and 3.67 ERA in eight starts.

Singleton, 31, hit just .103 with a .188 OBP, no homers and two RBIs in 11 games. He posted an .867 OPS in 49 games at Nashville, earning him a promotion and enabling him to make his first major league appearance since 2015.

Miller, 27, was 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA in six relief appearances with the Brewers.

