Braves seeking power surge from Soler as they continue adding players from 2021 championship team

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jorge Soler delivered one of the most memorable moments in Atlanta Braves history with his towering three-run homer that sparked a 2021 World Series-clinching victory. The Braves would love to see him recreate that magic as they prepare for another postseason run by continuing to reunite members of that championship team. Soler was leading off and playing right field Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves reacquired him and reliever Luke Jackson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for reliever Tyler Matzek and minor league infielder Sabin Ceballos. Jackson also played on that 2021 championship team.

