Braves acquire Chirinos off waivers from Tampa Bay and option Soroka to Triple-A

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned right-hander Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also designated right-hander Seth Elledge for assignment. The NL East-leading Braves announced the moves Sunday after their 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 29-year-old Chirinos had gone 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA with Tampa Bay in 15 appearances. He struck out 31 and walked 20 in 62 2/3 innings.

