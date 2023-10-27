Body of missing Milwaukee boy, 5, found in dumpster. Police say two people are in custody

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found Thursday in a Milwaukee trash dumpster.

Prince McCree was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee police said.

A cause of death was being investigated and police said his death was being treated as a homicide.

The boy last was seen at his home Wednesday morning. His parents were going door-to-door Wednesday night searching for him, neighbor and state Sen. LaTonya Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His body was found about a mile away.

A missing alert for the boy was issued to media outlets Wednesday night.

Police said a 27-year-old man and the teen in custody are “persons of interest” in the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.