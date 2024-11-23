Blanks, Lemngole win NCAA cross country titles, BYU sweeps team championships

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Harvard senior Graham Blanks successfully defended his NCAA Division I cross country championship and BYU became the first school in more than two decades to capture both the men’s and women’s team titles. Doris Lemngole of Alabama captured the women’s race after finishing second a year ago. Blanks finished the 10,000-meter course in 28-minutes, 37.2-seconds, less than two seconds in front of New Mexico’s Habtom Samuel. Lemngole completed the 6,000-meter race in 19:21 with Pamela Kosgei of New Mexico second in 19:27.8. BYU had 124 points, led by the sixth-place finish of Casey Clinger. Iowa State was second with 137 points ,The BYU women had 147 points, 17 in front of West Virginia. Lexy Halladay-Lowry was the top finisher for the Cougars, 14th overall.

