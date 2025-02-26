Blackwell leads No. 11 Wisconsin to 88-62 rout of Washington

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell had 24 points and 10 rebounds as 11th-ranked Wisconsin bounced back from a disappointing defeat with an 88-62 victory over Washington on Tuesday night.

John Tonje added 13 points for the Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten), who lost 77-73 to Oregon in overtime at home Saturday after leading by 15 with under eight minutes left.

Steven Crowl and Xavier Amos had 12 points apiece for Wisconsin.

Great Osobor scored 11 for Washington (13-15, 4-13), which has lost three straight and 11 of 14.

The Badgers opened a 25-15 lead midway through the first half and stretched it to 43-28 at the break, hitting 10 of their final 13 shots.

Wisconsin then made 10 of its first 16 shots to open the second half, going in front 64-42 on Amos’ layup. Blackwell hit two free throws to extend it to 78-48 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Blackwell had 19 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 4 beyond the arc.

Takeaways

Washington: With three regular-season games remaining, the last-place Huskies are on the verge of missing the 15-team Big Ten Tournament in their first season in the conference.

Wisconsin: Dating to last season, the Badgers are 31-1 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer — including 15-1 this season.

Key moment

Kamari McGee’s layup capped a 6-0 spurt that put the Badgers up 39-22 with just more than two minutes left in the first half.

Key stat

Wisconsin, which committed 17 turnovers that led to 24 points in the loss to Oregon, had just five this time.

Up next

Washington hosts Indiana on Saturday. Wisconsin is at No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday.

