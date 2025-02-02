Bello’s 23 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-79

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-79 victory against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Bello also had six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Mastodons (16-8, 9-4 Horizon League). Jalen Jackson shot 8 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Trey Lewis shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Themus Fulks led the way for the Panthers (15-8, 8-4) with 15 points, eight assists and two steals. Milwaukee also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Faizon Fields. Erik Pratt finished with 13 points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State and Milwaukee goes on the road to play IU Indianapolis.

