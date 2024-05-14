Basketball broadcaster Doug Gottlieb moves into coaching ranks as he takes over Green Bay’s program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Longtime basketball radio analyst Doug Gottlieb will make his college head coaching debut next season at Green Bay.

Green Bay announced Tuesday that Gottlieb will take over for Sundance Wicks, who left the Phoenix after one year to take over Wyoming’s program. Green Bay went 18-14 in Wicks’ lone season after posting a 3-29 record the year before his arrival.

Gottlieb will have his introductory news conference Wednesday morning.

“Every kid has a dream growing up,” Gottlieb said in a statement released by the university. “Some want to be firefighter. Others want to be president. I have always wanted to be a head basketball coach at the Division I level.”

Gottlieb has little coaching experience beyond helping the United States team win gold in the 2017 and 2022 Maccabiah Games, an international multi-sport event for Jewish athletes. He also was an assistant coach on Bruce Pearl’s staff at the 2009 Maccabiah Games.

But he has been connected to the game for decades as a player and broadcaster.

Gottlieb played at Notre Dame in 1995-96 and at Oklahoma State from 1997-2000. He led all Division I players in assists in 1998-99 and ranked second in 1999-2000.

He has worked as a broadcaster for most of the last two decades with stints at ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports. He currently hosts “The Doug Gottlieb Show” on Fox Sports Radio.

“He has been working towards this moment his entire life — coaching is in his blood and he will help us continue to rise!” Green Bay athletic director Josh Moon said in a statement.

Gottlieb also has ties to the state of Wisconsin. He was born in Milwaukee and is the son of Bob Gottlieb, who coached Milwaukee from 1975-80. Gottlieb said those connections make it “even more amazing to get this opportunity to come back to Wisconsin and live out my dreams.”

