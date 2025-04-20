Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs leaves game with soreness in his right hamstring

By The Associated Press
Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps]

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his right hamstring.

Springs came off the mound awkwardly on Sal Frelick’s third-inning single to the right side of the infield. He left after Athletics staff went to the mound to check on him.

The 32-year-old Springs allowed six runs — four earned — while striking out three and walking four in 2 1/3 innings. The Athletics trailed 6-0 when he left .

