Antetokounmpo available to play Friday against Knicks after missing one game with foot sprain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action Friday after missing one game with a sprained left foot.

Antetokounmpo had been listed on Milwaukee’s injury report as questionable, but the Bucks announced an hour before tip-off that the two-time MVP would be available to face the New York Knicks.

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard missed a fifth straight game and is out indefinitely while he undergoes blood-thinning medication to treat his deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel.

The Knicks won’t have Jalen Brunson, who has missed the last three weeks due to a sprained right ankle. The two-time All-Star, who averages 26.3 points to rank seventh in the league, last played in a game March 6.

Antetokounmpo is ranked second in the NBA in scoring (30.2) and sixth in rebounding (12.0). Lillard is 11th in scoring (24.9) and 10th in assists (7.1).

