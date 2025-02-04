Amber Alert issued for missing pregnant 16-year-old in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing, pregnant teen who is believed to be with a 40-year-old man.

According to Wisconsin Amber Alert, Sophia Martha Franklin of Beaver Dam was last seen Sunday at her residence at 9 p.m.

Franklin, who is three months pregnant, is believed to be with 40-year-old Gary F. Day, the father of her unborn child. There was a no-contact order for Day and Franklin. Day was last seen Monday at his home around 7:50 a.m.

Wisconsin Amber Alert said the two might be traveling in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse, using an Arkansas license plate number BBR 20L.

Franklin is described as being 5’9″, weighing 186 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Day is 5’7″, weighing 165 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 888-304-3936 or 911.