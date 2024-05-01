Adames homers twice with 4 RBIs, Brewers beat Rays 7-1 to take 2 of 3 in contentious series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice with four RBIs and Colin Rea pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Wednesday in the finale of a contentious three-game series.

Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for six games and starter Freddy Peralta for five by Major League Baseball for their roles in a brawl on Tuesday night. Rays outfielder Jose Siri was suspended for three games, and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy for two. All four also were fined.

Murphy started his suspension on Wednesday, leaving associate manager Rickie Weeks to lead the team. Siri’s suspension was cut to two games as part of an agreement, and he served the first game Wednesday. Uribe and Peralta can continue to play until their appeals are resolved.

Adams hit a solo homer in the third off Zach Eflin (1-4) and a three-run drive in the seventh against Erasmo Ramírez for his fifth big league two-homer game.

Rea (3-0) gave up four hits over six innings with two walks and six strikeouts in a 99-pitch outing. Bryan Hudson, Uribe and Thyago Vieira finished a five-hitter, and the Brewers took two of three from the Rays.

Milwaukee Brewers player Willy Adames and Joey Wiemer celebrate a win over the Tampa Bay Rays folloowng a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kenny Yoo

William Contreras hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the third off Elfin, who allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Eflin is 0-3 in his last five starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Josh Lowe, expected to return from an oblique strain, is dealing with hamstring tightness and will head to Triple-A Durham, where he is expected to play on Thursday, manager Kevin Cash said. … INF Isaac Paredes was out of the lineup due to body and arm soreness.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Aaron Civale (2-2, 5.06 ERA) starts Friday against the New York Mets

Brewers: RHP Joe Ross (1-3, 5.40) starts Friday at the Chicago Cubs, who send RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 0.87) to the mound.

——

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.