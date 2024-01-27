A.J. Storr scores 28 as No. 13 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 81-66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Storr scored 28 points, Steven Crowl added 15 and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Michigan State 81-66 on Friday night.

The Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games. Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1) leads the Big Ten by one game over No. 2 Purdue.

A.J. Hoggard scored 19 points and Malik Hall added 13 for Michigan State (12-8, 4-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Spartans coach Tom Izzo remained stuck on 699 career victories.

Storr went 9 of 17 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to fall one point short of his career high.

Crowl, playing in his 100th game for the Badgers, had seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker tries to stop Wisconsin's Max Klesmit during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Crowl’s 3-pointer from the top of the key extended Wisconsin’s lead to 74-59 with 3:24 left in the game.

Connor Essegian scored eight points off the bench for the Badgers, all in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Despite foul trouble, the Spartans weren’t afraid of playing their standouts. Hoggard, with three fouls, scored 11 points in the second half. Hall scored four points in the second.

Wisconsin: The Badgers’ offense was effective both inside and outside. Wisconsin scored 32 points in the paint and made nine 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Michigan on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: At Nebraska on Thursday.

