6 people killed in Wisconsin house fire

NECEDAH, Wis. (AP) — Investigators in Wisconsin are probing how a house fire began that left six people dead.

Emergency responders were called about a house fire in Necedah around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Multiple people outside the home reported as many as six people — three adults and three children — were unaccounted for.

Firefighters battled the blaze for three hours. Six family members perished as a result of the fire, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not released their names.

The sheriff’s office said the fire appears to be accidental. The state fire marshal is assisting the investigation.

