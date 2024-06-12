2 girls, ages 7 and 11, killed after ATV crashes in Wisconsin

UTICA, Wis. (AP) — Two young girls died after their ATV crashed into a car in east-central Wisconsin, authorities said Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said in a series of news releases that the ATV collided with the car in the town of Utica around 12:41 pm Tuesday, WLUK-TV reported.

The ATV’s occupants, 11-year-old Mesa Fredenhagen and 7-year-old Kennedi Harris, both of Oshkosh, died. One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and later died.

The news releases did not say which girl died at the scene or when the second girl died. A message The Associated Press left at the sheriff’s office seeking those details was not immediately returned.

The sheriff’s office said the 43-year-old woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries, but she and her 13-year-old son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, tried to render first aid to the girls. She is cooperating with the investigation, the office said.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Mesa Fredenhagen’s last name.

