Teenager responsible for double homicide in central Wisconsin took his own life days later

The teenager responsible for a double homicide in central Wisconsin earlier this week was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, at about 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call asking for emergency medical services at a residence on the 140000 block of County Road M in Pershing, WI for two adults severely injured.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that the two people were dead, according to officials.

Through the investigation, 15-year-old Kadyn Hadden was identified as a person of interest, and authorities asked the public to look out for the silver 2012 Chevy Impala he was driving.

In an update on Saturday, law enforcement found the car on private property in Price County with Hadden inside, who reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined that the death of the two people — identified by autopsy reports as Josh R. Mann, 44, and Rebecca L. Mann, 43 —was the result of a homicide carried out by Hadden at their home.

The sheriff’s office said that Hadden acted alone during the homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.