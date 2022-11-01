1 dead after rollover crash in Polk County, Wis.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its fifth death of the year after a rollover crash at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Town of Clear Lake, Wis., the office says.

The sheriff’s office says responders found a car in a cornfield off of 10th Avenue near 20th Street.

Early information indicates the car was traveling at a high speed when it entered the ditch and flipped over.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff says information about the driver will be released at a later time.