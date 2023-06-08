Sun Today then T-Storms possible Friday night.

Hazy Sunshine in the Twin Cities Today with Low Humidity and Pleasant temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon.

Friday will be Warmer with highs in the mid 80s with Hazy Sunshine and an increase in Humidity during the afternoon. T-Storms will develop in the Dakotas ahead of a Cold Front Friday afternoon and some Strong T-Storms with High Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours of Rain possible in southwestern Minnesota including Marshall, Luverne and Worthington late Friday afternoon. T-Storms will be possible in the Twin Cities between 6 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday but Widespread T-Storm activity is not likely in the Twin Cities at this time.

Turning Cooler and Breezy Sunday with highs in the mid 70s Sunday then upper 70s Monday followed by Warmer temperatures Tuesday in the mid 80s and near 90 degrees by Wednesday.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible after 6 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms after 6 p.m. is 50%.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 66 Degrees. ( Spotty T-Storms )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………….80 / 58 Cloudy & Breezy with Isolated T-Storms before Noon then Partly Cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for Isolated T-Storms before Noon is 50%.

SUNDAY…………………..75 / 55 Mainly Sunny, Breezy with Low Humidity.

MONDAY…………………79 / 60 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Pleasant.

TUESDAY………………….86 / 66 Hazy Sun, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY…………….90 / 69 Hazy Sun, Hot & more Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 59 and 78

JONATHAN YUHAS